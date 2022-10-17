Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $133.40 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

