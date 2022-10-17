First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,597,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

