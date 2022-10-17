Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
