Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 514 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.91.

NYSE:FLT opened at $167.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

