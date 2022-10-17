Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

