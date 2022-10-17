Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $10,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,001,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $351.86 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $362.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

