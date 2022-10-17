Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 880 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

