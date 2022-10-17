Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Stock Down 2.3 %

eBay stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.