ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 49,581 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NFG opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

