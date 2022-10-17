Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $19.96 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

