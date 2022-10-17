Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,834 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

