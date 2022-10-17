The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,083,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

HIG stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

