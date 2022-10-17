Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

