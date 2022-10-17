Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Visa by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.62 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.54. The firm has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

