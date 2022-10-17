ProShare Advisors LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,626 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of ONE Gas worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $70.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.