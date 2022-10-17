ProShare Advisors LLC Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Commerce Bancshares worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

CBSH stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.