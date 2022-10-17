ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 148.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 339.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in UMB Financial by 166.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $88.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

