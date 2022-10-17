ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,876 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 40.0% during the second quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

