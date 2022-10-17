ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $22,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

LECO opened at $122.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

