ProShare Advisors LLC Has $22.87 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $22,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

Polaris Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $95.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.