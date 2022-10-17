ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 81,447 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Leggett & Platt worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.