ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 73,520 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,520 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Black Hills worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

