ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 26,043 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of SEI Investments worth $22,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

