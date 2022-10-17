MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,785 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of MDU Resources Group worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 418,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDU. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.