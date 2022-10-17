ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

