ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 51,426 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Ryder System worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Ryder System by 142.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 356.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

