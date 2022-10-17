ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 173,579 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,579 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

