ProShare Advisors LLC Has $25.01 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

