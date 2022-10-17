ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RenaissanceRe worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $138.61 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

