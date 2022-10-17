Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $165.00 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

