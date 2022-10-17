Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 80.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Insider Activity

Ameren Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

