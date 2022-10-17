ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 219,844 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,844 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Mercury General worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 241.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $6,248,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mercury General by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Mercury General by 148.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MCY opened at $30.44 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.70%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

