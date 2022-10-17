Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $72.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.