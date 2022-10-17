Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $149.70 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

