Profund Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

JAZZ opened at $133.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.