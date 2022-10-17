Profund Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $341.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.56, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.56.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

