Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,494,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

