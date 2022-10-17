SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

