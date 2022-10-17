Aspireon Wealth Advisors Purchases 882 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

