SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,333 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in KLA by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Down 5.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

Shares of KLAC opened at $263.70 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

