Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $67.57 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.