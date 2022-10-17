NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

