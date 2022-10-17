Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 64.4% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 38.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 29.7% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

