Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,021 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

