Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $128.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

