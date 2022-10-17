Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

