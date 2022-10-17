Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,481,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $197.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

