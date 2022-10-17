SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

