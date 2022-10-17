Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
