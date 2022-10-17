Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

