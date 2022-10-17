SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 261.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

